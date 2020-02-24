Comments
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say 58-year-old man using a wheelchair has died after being hit by a car.
It happened in Redford Township where police say the man was crossing northbound Telegraph. He was said to be on his way to a gas station located between West Chicago and Cathedral.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The driver remained on scene according to police, who say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
