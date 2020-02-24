Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be remembered Monday with a public memorial service at Staples Center.
Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were on board a helicopter that crashed in the hills of Calabasas on Jan. 26. None of the nine people on board survived the crash.
More than 100,000 people signed up to buy tickets, which ranged from $24.02 to $224, but only 20,000 were made available for purchase through a lottery system. Streets and restaurants around the stadium will be closed and Staples Center says it will not broadcast the memorial service on its outdoor screens.
How to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: The memorial service starts at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST), but doors to the Staples Center open at 8 a.m. Ticketholders are asked to be in their seats by 9:45 a.m. CBS coverage begins at 12 p.m. EST.
- How to watch: The memorial be in the video player from CBSNLA. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.
