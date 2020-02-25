Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – New information in the sexual misconduct investigation of a former University of Michigan football team doctor.
According to the Detroit Free Press, more than 30 people called a university hotline reporting sexual abuse by the doctor.
Doctor Robert Anderson worked at the university for 35 years until 2003.
He later died in 2008.
U of M officials and police now believe there could be hundreds of potential victims.
They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.
