ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – New information in the sexual misconduct investigation of a former University of Michigan football team doctor.

According to the Detroit Free Press, more than 30 people called a university hotline reporting sexual abuse by the doctor.

Doctor Robert Anderson worked at the university for 35 years until 2003.

He later died in 2008.

U of M officials and police now believe there could be hundreds of potential victims.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

