SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) – The case is on hold for a man accused of murdering a date he met through social media.

A new report has determined Mark Latunski is unfit to stand trial.

“The opinion was that he was incompetent to stand trial at this time,” said Shiawassee County Public Defender Douglas Corwin.

That’s from a report by the State Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Latunski has been in jail since his arrest in December, in the Christmas Eve murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon in Shiawassee County.

A hearing later this week will determine whether Latunski goes to trial.

Corwin says he’s never seen a judge go against the recommendations of a report.

“Typically, he would find him incompetent to stand trial,” said Corwin.

If that does happen, then what comes next?

“The sheriff’s department would then be transporting him for treatment to a hospital in Ann Arbor. It’s is a lockdown facility so I don’t want the public to be scared, or anything. And he would remain there. They would periodically review his case. If he does regain competency, send a report back here to us and he goes back to county jail. And then we’d have a hearing finding him competent for trial,” said Corwin.

He says how long this process plays out depends solely on the suspect’s mental state.

“At this time, it just puts everything on hold,” said Corwin.

The official hearing for Latunski is set for Thursday morning.

