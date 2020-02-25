DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Grief counselors were on standby Tuesday at Mumford High School, where officials say a student died in a possible drowning Monday.
A swimming teacher is also out on administrative leave pending the investigation.
In a statement, the district says “The Detroit Public Schools Community District is shocked and saddened by the passing of one of our students who attended Mumford high schools. The investigation of this matter is continuing, and the school is cooperating with police officials.”
The teacher, who is a certified swimming instructor, found the boy in Mumford High School’s pool just after noon Monday, pulled him out and began CPR after calling 911, authorities said. First responders also tried to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police are investigating his death, Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.
The district said, “If the conclusion of the investigation reveals any wrongdoing then we will be sure to hold any and all personnel or students accountable. We owe our student, his family, and the Mumford community the truth and justice they deserve — and we are fully committed to that conclusion.”
