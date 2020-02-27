FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Farmington Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who broke into a home in a subdivision near Orchard Lake and 11 Mile Roads.
It happened Feb. 21 at approximately 6 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the residence due to an alarm and found a door unsecured.
Officers checked the home and the victim reviewed surveillance video from their alarm system.
The video footage showed two males who appear to be in their 20s inside the home prior to the officers’ arrival. The first suspect is said to be a white man in his 20s and the second suspect is a black man in his 20s wearing a black shirt with orange writing.
This is an ongoing investigation and uniform patrols were increased in the area.
Anyone with information on this investigation or anyone who recognizes the two suspects in the photos are asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.