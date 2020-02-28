Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit will play host to thousands of technies and geeks from across the globe this summer as Campus Party TechFest comes to the Motor City.
It marks the first time the mega technical festival is being held in North America.
Claude Molinari, General Manager of TCF Center, where the Aug. 20-22 event will be staged, along with Robert Magee ,Executive Director of Engineering Society of Detroit, appear with CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about their efforts to bring the event to Michigan.
It is expected to draw thousands of young adults from across the globe as well as tech CEOs, those involved in STEM, artificial intelligence, mobility and more.
Then, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Salvador Salort-Pons, Director of the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Charlie Beckham, Municipal Consultant, appear with Cain on the round table to discuss latest in the presidential race as it gears up for Super Tuesday this week.
They also talk about Michigan’s primary being held March 10.
Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties will also be voting on a ballot proposal which is asking them to extend the 0.2-mill property tax levied in 2012 for the DIA.
