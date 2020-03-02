Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit-based Compuware has sold to a Texas competitor.
Houston tech firm BMC announced the deal early Monday.
Compuware was previously bought by a private equity firm back in 2014 and currently specializes in computer mainframes.
No word on if this deal includes any lay-offs.
BMC to acquire Compuware. Combined we are the best, brightest, and most collaborative partner for customers seeking to mainstream the mainframe and integrate their mainframe into a modern #DevOps IT infrastructure! https://t.co/kMXsXbd6pz @BMCSoftware #IBMz
— Compuware (@compuware) March 2, 2020
