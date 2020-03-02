Filed Under:Compuware, houston competitor, sold, Tech Company

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit-based Compuware has sold to a Texas competitor.

Houston tech firm BMC announced the deal early Monday.

Compuware was previously bought by a private equity firm back in 2014 and currently specializes in computer mainframes.

No word on if this deal includes any lay-offs.

