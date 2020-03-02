Detroit, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a breaking and entering on the city’s east side.
This occurred on Monday, February 24 at approximately 7:20 p.m.
The two male suspects broke into an unoccupied house through the front window, located on the 400 block of Chalmers.
They stole the furnace, stove, and refrigerator from the house and then escaped in an unknown vehicle.
Suspect #1 is described as a black male in his 30s, with a medium build and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a blue one-piece Carhartt with mud all over it, and a glove on his left hand.
Suspect #2 is described as a black male in his 30s, slim, with a medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a glove on his right hand.
If anyone knows either of these two individuals or has any information regarding this crime, please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
