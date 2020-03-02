DETROIT (AP) — Security operations at Detroit’s downtown convention center are being reorganized to improve safety at the sprawling venue.
The TCF Center’s in-house security staff scheduling has been expanded to three shifts, each with supervisors dedicated to specific events and building security outposts, the center said in a news release.
A new dispatch command center has also been created that’s staffed seven days a week, 365 days a year with TCF Center security officers. And the TCF Center’s closed-circuit television system has been expanded.
Security staff now are “able to see almost everything happening around” the 55-acre property,” said ASM Global/TCF Center General Manager Claude Molinari.
Formerly named Cobo Center, the TCF Center has 723,000 square feet of exhibit space. It also hosts the North American International Auto Show.
