The 68th Annual Detroit Autorama was held this past weekend at the TCF Center Downtown Detroit, showcasing some of the best custom cars and hot rods. Also known as America’s Greatest Hot Rod Show, the Detroit Autorama is known for the Don Ridler Memorial Award, presented to the best in show at each year’s event. The event featured over 800 cars, including cars from the award-winning movie “Ford v Ferrari”, and industry celebrities, making this a must-see event for auto enthusiasts in the Detroit area.
Re-live the excitement from the Detroit Autorama in these snaps from local attendees!
Some different stuff from Cobo. Pretty cool kustom, a Zinger Van and a cool modern interpretation of a sixties show paint job on a killer truck. But dig this Gremlin! I shouldn’t like this. I hate it when people try to make a “hot rod” or old school looking fenderless rod from something they shouldn’t, but for whatever reason this works for me. I like it! Maybe because it looks so fun! Or because it’s not covered with unnecessary junk? It’s got a real 60’s show car vine to it with a modern twist. I dig it! How about you! #detroitautorama #edbigdaddyroth #cobohall #detroit #autorama #showcar #carshow #gremlin #mogwai #60sshowcar #rothinspired #panelpaint #zinger #van #58chevypickup #fun #wrong #amc #aintmycar #amcgremlin