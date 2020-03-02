Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A woman is listed in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Detroit.
It happened Sunday at 1:10 a.m. in the area of W. McNichols and Stahelin Avenue.
Police say the 30-year-old female victim was crossing the street when she was struck by an unknown suspect driving a black Escalade or Yukon with heavy front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
