DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police officers have been pulled from the DEA task force according Chief James Craig following a killing spree from federal informant Kenyel Brown.
Craig said he felt there was a “breach of trust” after a meeting Monday at Public Safety Headquarters with Special Agent Keith Martin, who’s in charge of the agency’s operations in Michigan and Ohio. He said the decision was made due to lack of communication and failed leadership during a news conference Tuesday.
Brown was released from prison early and is believed to be connected to killing six people. failed drug tests, was arrested for drunken driving, didn’t appear for mandated meeting with drug counselors and remained free.
After a short manhunt with police last month, Brown shot himself in the head and was listed in critical condition. He died Feb. 28.
