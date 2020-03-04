DETROIT, Mich (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify an unknown male suspect involved in breaking and entering into an apartment complex multiple times located on the city’s west side.
It happened Jan. 15 at approximately 4:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Puritan the suspect gained entry into the front of the location according to police. Once inside the suspect used a screwdriver to pry open the utility room door taking a vacuum and snow blower.
Feb. 6 at approximately 5:30 a.m. at that same location the suspect gained entry through the front. Once inside the suspect broke into the office building by prying open the double deadbolt locks doors, removing an unknown amount of envelopes which contained payments and money orders from tenants. The suspect then went into the cafeteria and broke the glass of a vending machine taking the items inside. Investigators believe the same person is the cause of the incidents.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid 40s early 50s, medium complexion, with a black mustache.
He was last seen wearing a brown jacket over a dark colored hoodie, navy sweat pants and a knitted hat.
If anyone recognizes the individual or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Departments Twelfth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 Unit or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.