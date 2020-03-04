Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Right now there is a nation-wide shortage of face masks, hand sanitizer and even distilled water.
Michigan caregivers say the shortage is hurting their ability to help people because they use similar products on a normal basis.
One caregiver in Southfield says she’s having trouble finding distilled water she uses for a patient.
Many customers say they’re stocking up now before the coronavirus comes to Michigan.
Health officials say when it does the community will need to help each other.
