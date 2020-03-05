(CBS DETROIT) – Art Van Furniture is closing its doors and will begin liquidation sales Friday at all stores in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.
Spokesperson Diane Charles said in a statement, “Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment. We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”
In 1959, Art Van Furniture started as a single store on Gratiot Avenue eventually growing to the number one furniture and mattress retailer in the Midwest having more than 200 stores.
In 2017, Art Van Furniture was purchased by Boston-based public equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners.
