



February 14, 2020

Looking to sample the best tacos around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable taco spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Jose’s Tacos

Topping the list is Jose’s Tacos. Located at 218 E. Grand River downtown Detroit, the spot to score tacos and more is the highest-rated low-priced taco spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp. Jose’s Tacos has a menu of appetizers, tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, quesadillas and more. Indulge in a supreme burrito with grilled chicken or steak and loaded with toppings.

Yelper Jake H., who reviewed Jose’s Tacos on Nov. 17, wrote, “Stopped in for a quick lunch and was really impressed. I had the California burrito with shredded chicken, which comes with beans and rice. It’s massive, more than enough for a lunch portion, with flavorful and fresh ingredients.”

Yelper Josh B. wrote, “Great food at a great price. If you go for lunch on Tuesday, call ahead or order online because they get super busy. Even when the line is long, the ladies are very fast and efficient at moving things along. I’m partial to the deep-fried tacos, but everything I’ve had here was good.”

2. Tacos El Caballo

Next up is Springwells’s Tacos El Caballo, situated at 1436 Springwells St. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option. Tacos El Caballo offers tacos, tortas and more. The meat options range from chicken and chorizo to spicy sausage and tongue.

Yelper Rachelle W. wrote, “Easily worth the money, 100% recommend! They provide you with grilled onions, jalapeños, and lime, as well as amazing sauce. If you’re looking for some great authentic tacos, this is the place to go!”

Joe D. noted, “Food was excellent. Certainly not pretentious. The burrito was the best I have ever had. I’m not gonna lie, the tacos were very impressive as well. Hands down one of the best places for food ever.”

3. Dos Locos Tacos

Dos Locos Tacos, located at 10337 Joseph Campau Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive spot to score tacos and more four stars out of 38 reviews. Try a soy chorizo quesadilla with Mexican style soy chorizo, melted chihuahua cheese, onions and fresh cilantro or fish tacos with beer-battered cod, avocado, house-made mango salsa and crisp red cabbage.

Yelp offers more information about Dos Locos Tacos.

“Low key vibe, high-quality ingredients, lots of plant-based options and open late on the weekends!” the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.