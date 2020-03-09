Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – With Super Tuesday behind us, many want to know how the results could impact Michigan’s primary March 10.
Experts say the impact isn’t nearly as great as the one Michigan will have on other states.
The pool of candidates to vote for is a lot smaller than it was Super Tuesday.
Michiganders might have an even bigger role for the Democratic convention.
Michigan is the first state to cast a ballot with this updated group of candidates.
Experts say, this could determine how other states like Ohio and Pennsylvania vote in future weeks.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.