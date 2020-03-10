



What am I voting for?

– On March 10, Michigan voters will be able to head to the polls and vote in the 2020 primary election. Here are some key facts to know about the primary election.

Most people are aware that in the primary elections, they will be voting for their preferred presidential candidate. Still, there are other important decisions that will be voted on in this election.

One example includes Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb residents voting on whether or not to renew millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

To see what will be on your local ballot, visit here.

Is it too late to register to vote?

No! Michigan has same-day voter registration. The deadline to register online for this election has already passed, but you can register to vote in person at your local city clerks office up until 8 p.m. on voting day. Make sure to bring a document showing proof of residency. Click here for a list of approved materials.

Also, note that you cannot register to vote at your polling place on election day.

Can I vote absentee?

Yes! Now all voters in Michigan can vote absentee without providing a reason. You must request an absentee voter ballot from your city clerk. The deadline to request an absentee ballot sent to you is 5 p.m. the Friday before election day, but you can request a voter absentee up until 4 p.m. the day before the election, in person at your city clerks office. For more information on absentee voters, visit here.

To see if you are registered to vote or find answers to any other questions you may have, visit here.

