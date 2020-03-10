MICHIGAN – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was confronted by an auto plant worker in Michigan who accused him of wanting to confiscate guns from Americans.
During his visit, the auto worker told Biden, “You are actively trying to end our second amendment right and take away our guns.”
Biden defended his position on gun control, responding to the autoworker saying, “You’re full of (expletive). I did not. I support the Second Amendment. Just like right now you yelled fire, that’s not free speech. And from the very beginning, I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt, guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon, I’m not taking your gun away at all. You need 100 rounds?”
The auto worker told Biden he was Beto O’Rourke when he said he was going to take away guns.
Biden again pushed back saying to the auto plant worker, “I did not say that. That’s not true. I did not say that.”
Tuesday at 8 p.m. there’s a scheduled watch party for Biden’s campaign at Thomas Magee’s Sporting House Whiskey Bar in Detroit.
