(CBS DETROIT) – Some studies say cell phones are one of the dirtiest things you encounter on a daily basis.
Researchers have found that devices carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats.
People rarely clean their phones which allows bacteria to build up and accumulate.
Here’s some of the best phone-cleaning products that can help you kill bacteria and clean your smartphone without damaging it.
- Rubbing alcohol and water
- Disinfectant wipes
- Microfiber cloths
It’s recommended to clean your smartphone at least once a day. Researchers also say it’s essential not to take your phone into the bathroom and frequently wash your hands.
