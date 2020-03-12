Comments
DETROIT (AP) — A voter participation rally in Detroit that was to feature former first lady Michelle Obama was canceled Wednesday because of concerns over the new coronavirus.
The March 27 ticketed event at the University of Detroit Mercy will not be held “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of attendees and individuals traveling to Detroit,” When We All Vote said in a release.
The nonpartisan, nonprofit voter advocacy organization also says it is exploring options to reschedule the event. Obama co-chairs When We All Vote and helped launch the organization in 2018 to boost voting.
