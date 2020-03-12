Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a 19-year-old man refused to give information regarding a shooting.
Police tried to get the information from the man being treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital Wednesday at 9:10 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no word on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
