DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say a 43-year-old man is listed in temporary serious condition following a shooting.
It happened Wednesday afternoon in in the area of Livernois and Army when the man was standing outside when he saw an unknown suspect fire shots, striking him in the body.
He was transported to a local hospital and police say there is no other information about the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
