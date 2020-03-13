Detroit's Top 3 Markets, Ranked

Detroit's 3 Top Spots for Inexpensive Salads and SandwichesLooking to sample the best salads and sandwiches around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable salad and sandwich spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

These Detroit-Based Puppies are up for Adoption and in Need of a Good HomeInterested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some precious puppies near you up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Explore the 4 Top Spots in Detroit's New Center NeighborhoodVisiting New Center, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a clothing store to a biscuit bar.

Apartments for Rent in Detroit: What Will $600 Get You?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Detroit if you've got up to $600/month earmarked for your rent.

The 3 Best Vegetarian Spots in DetroitCraving vegetarian food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.