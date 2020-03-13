Comments
LANSING, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today four adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 16.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing. The cases include:
- An adult female from Detroit with unknown travel history.
- An adult male from Washtenaw County with history of international travel.
- An adult female from Wayne County with history of contact with a confirmed case.
- An adult male. No additional information is available on this case at this time. Updated information will be provided as it is available.
- Testing is still underway for today and additional updates may be provided.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
