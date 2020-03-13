Filed Under:Detroit Lions, nfl, Rick Wagner
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released tackle Rick Wagner.
The Lions announced the move Friday. Wagner played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 08: Offensive tackle Rick Wagner #71 of the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions and Cardinals tied 27-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Wagner played 12 games last season. He missed time late in the season with knee problems.
The 30-year-old Wagner has played seven NFL seasons. His first four were with the Baltimore Ravens.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: Rick Wagner #71 of the Detroit Lions is carted away after an injury during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

 

He’s played in 102 NFL games, including 87 starts.
Wagner signed with the Lions as a free agent in March 2017.

2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,

broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply