DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching a suspect involved in a Detroit shooting Thursday night.

It happened in the area of W. McNichols and Archdale when a 19-year-old man was walking past the suspect and the suspect fired a shot, striking the 19-year-old in the body.

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, late 30s, 6’0″, dark complexion, wearing a black hooded sweater and armed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

