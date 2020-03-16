Looking for a yummy Middle Eastern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Middle Eastern restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Boostan Cafe

Topping the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional American and Middle Eastern spot, which offers juices, smoothies and more, is the highest-rated cheap Middle Eastern restaurant in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp.

Try the lamb shawarma, the shrimp kebab and the lentil soup. Save room for dessert? Sample the baklava. Top it off with a glass of pomegranate grape juice.

As to what the business is known for, “We are a caterer that brings the unique Mediterranean taste to every dish we prepare,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. La Palma

Next up is Midtown’s La Palma, situated at 113 E. Canfield St. With four stars out of 161 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Enjoy plates like grape leaves filled with rice, tomato, onions and fresh parsley and mixed with homemade sauce or sauteed ground lamb mixed with cracked wheat, onions and special spices.

We found this information on Yelp about the business’s signature items: “Fresh Mediterranean [food] made from scratch every day in-house,” it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “Pita bread [is] baked right in our custom-built brick oven.”

3. Sheeba Restaurant

Sheeba Restaurant, a Middle Eastern and halal spot, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8752 Joseph Campau St. to see for yourself. The menu features a large variety of items of sandwiches, salads, breakfast items, entrees and more.

Yelper Tessa D., who reviewed Sheeba Restaurant on Jan. 24, wrote, “I loved the original location and was excited for this one to open. It was amazing! Best lamb I have ever had. The fahsa was especially delicious. Great hummus and bread. The portion sizes were very large and we left full, happy and still had leftovers.”

Yelper Mohamad Badi D. noted, “Best authentic Yamani food of all Hamtramck and Dix area. Keep up the good job, guys.”

