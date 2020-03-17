TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed Monday night in northern Michigan.
The two patients were tested and treated at Munson Healthcare facilities in Traverse City and Gaylord.
Munson Medical Center posted to its Facebook page stating, “each county’s local health department are diligently investigating these patients now, who both exhibited mild symptoms, and determining patient contact in an effort to reduce possible spread.”
The healthcare facility is reminding everyone to practice social distancing whenever possible, wash your hands often and to stay home if you have a mild illness.
