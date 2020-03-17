SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The South Lyon Community Schools District confirmed a student tested positive for coronavirus.
The district said in a press release Monday the student attends Salem Elementary School and the family is in self quarantine and will not be back on school grounds until either the quarantine period has expired, or the school reopens, whichever is later.
Health officials are interviewing, reaching out, and providing assistance directly to individuals with an elevated risk of exposure who may have been in recent close contact with the student’s family. All families directly impacted by this news have been contacted.
All schools in the District are closed until April 13, 2020. Please be rest assured that our primary focus is on students, staff, and community safety.
For more information from the district, visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.