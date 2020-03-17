New York – (CBS) – As the number of reported coronavirus cases multiplies across the U.S., at least a dozen states have banned dining out. That list now includes New York, where even in the city that never sleeps, restaurants and bars are now open only for delivery and takeout.

Carlos Suarez operates four restaurants in New York’s Greenwich Village. This weekend, he took the devastating step of laying off more than 200 workers, including dishwashers, bartenders, and prep cooks.

With restaurants now only open for takeout and delivery, Suarez guesses his restaurants can operate two to three months before they hit the breaking point. He’s counting on the government to support small businesses and in the meantime, he’s helping his laid-off workers by offering a food pantry at wholesale prices. “Everyone was extremely understanding, entirely selfless and I thought it was a real testament to the humanity and character of our staff,” Suarez says.

Known as one of the food capitals of the world, New York City is home to more than 25,000 restaurants, providing jobs to more than a quarter of a million people. Many of those workers live paycheck to paycheck. Andrew Rigie is the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. “This is unprecedented. Very scary situation,” he says.

Rigie says restaurants are the fabric of New York life and it’s unraveling fast. “Restaurants are already shutting down en masse. Layoffs are happening. There are major concerns, there are immediate challenges and we are going to need a massive long-term policy plan,” he says. For now, Suarez is cultivating the garden that will supply his spring menus, and fully intends to hire back those 200 laid-off workers when the crisis blows over.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump spoke by phone with restaurant executives to thank them for their cooperation.

