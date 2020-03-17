Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.

They’re still falling in love, reminding us all of what’s important. They’re letting some kids who just lost their dad to a heart attack know how many people around town love them. And, in a triumphant crescendo, one of America’s most-loved symphonies will not be silenced.

Despite the coronavirus, people are still finding ways to be kind, generous and good neighbors all across America.

Ankur and Krishna Patel were a perfect match when they married 13 years ago. They still are, and one’s sacrifice saved the other’s life. Read more about the couple’s love story and Krishna’s unselfish gift in Alexis Tarrazi’s story on Hillsborough Patch.

Penelope Rudder’s hands have been busy dropping off care packages of food and even art supplies at the doorsteps of her neighbors who are staying in their homes due to the coronavirus. And she’s sparked a movement. Read more about that in Lisa Finn’s story on North Fork Patch.