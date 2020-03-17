Mar 15, 2020 1:45 pm ET | Updated Mar 15, 2020 6:08 pm E
Despite the new coronavirus that has taken over the world and brought everyday activities in the United States to a halt, Americans are still looking out for one another in big and small ways.
They’re still falling in love, reminding us all of what’s important. They’re letting some kids who just lost their dad to a heart attack know how many people around town love them. And, in a triumphant crescendo, one of America’s most-loved symphonies will not be silenced.
Despite the coronavirus, people are still finding ways to be kind, generous and good neighbors all across America.
Ankur and Krishna Patel were a perfect match when they married 13 years ago. They still are, and one’s sacrifice saved the other’s life. Read more about the couple’s love story and Krishna’s unselfish gift in Alexis Tarrazi’s story on Hillsborough Patch.
Penelope Rudder’s hands have been busy dropping off care packages of food and even art supplies at the doorsteps of her neighbors who are staying in their homes due to the coronavirus. And she’s sparked a movement. Read more about that in Lisa Finn’s story on North Fork Patch.
And speaking of people being neighborly and kind, this Neighbor Post from Cortni Romaine, a Lake Ridge-Occoquan Patch reader, is a good reminder that if we all stick together — while social distancing — we’ll get through this: “Hi Neighbors. If anyone is scared to go out for groceries, pharmacy, vet, or other needs, please do not hesitate to contact me. I can help with deliveries or whatever our neighbors need. No charge, nothing in return. Just trying to help out in this time of fear and need.”
Patrick Maia retired early at age 46 so he could spend time with his teenage children, but he unexpectedly died of a heart attack earlier this month. One of his best friends is offering “the Maia slice” all this week at his pizzeria, and he’ll donate the proceeds to Maia’s children. Read Tim Jensen’s story on Ellington-Somers Patch.
Ronnie Freeman and Edgar Smith met 17 years ago when she bought his condominium. They ran into one another over the years,but it was on his front porch that love blossomed and “everything about us just clicked,” she said. Read more about their recent marriage in Karen Wall’s story on Brick Patch.
Marty Martinez is the kind of teacher who drops what he’s doing to help his students, whether it’s writing college recommendations for every single one of them, or opening his classroom when they don’t have anyone to sit with at lunch. They call him “Superman,” and when he told them he was facing a difficult surgery, they did something pretty super in return. Read Courtney Teague’s story on Pleasanton Patch.
If you’re looking for something to smile about, the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle gave us permission to use Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren’s stunning photos of the gorilla Uzumma and her son in his first days of life. Read Beth Dalbey’s story and see more photos on Seattle Patch.
Among organizations canceling public events to stop the spread of of the virus, the Seattle Symphony promised high-quality internet streams of its concerts for free. “I believe music has the power to transform lives and bring people together in new and surprising ways,” music director Thomas Dausgaard said. Read Lucas Combos’ story on Seattle Patch.
Best friends for 17 years, Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly only recently discovered they’re sisters — which helps explain not only a physical resemblance, but also why they like so many of the same things. For more about how they’re all adjusting, read Beth Dalbey’s story on Philadelphia Patch.
What started as a classroom assignment for a couple of Wisconsin elementary students has blossomed into The Compassion Project to help the animals injured or orphaned in Australian wildfires. To find out what they’re doing, read Scott Anderson’s story on Greenfield Patch.
Holding “pasta parties” with homeless teens is just one way Jacqueline Murphy is giving back to her community, and it’s also one of the most poetic. To find out why, read Eric Kiefer’s story on Bloomfield Patch.
He’s a biomedical engineer. She’s an immigration attorney. They fell in love and opened a donut popup and now a retail store whose name combines their careers. Read Caren Lissner’s story on Hoboken Patch.