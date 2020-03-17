ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Lions agreed to terms with longtime journeyman backup quarterback Chase Daniel on a three-year, $13.05 million deal with a voidable clause.
Stafford is expected to be a full-go whenever the offseason program starts with the league on pause, but this deal should signal the exit of Jeff Driskel, who started four games before going down with an injury of his own. “Matthew’s feeling good,” Lions general manager Bob Quinn said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Talked to Matthew a week or two ago, and he’s feeling really good. Training full, and he’ll be full-go for the offseason program.”
This deal comes after the team added offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a five-year, $50 million deal, and defensive veterans over 30 in linebacker Jamie Collins (three years, $30 million) and lineman Nick Williams (reported two-year deal worth $10 million).
Daniel, a 10-year veteran, has spent the last two seasons inside the NFL North with the Chicago Bears. He started against the Lions on Thanksgiving in 2018 and happened to throw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago’s 23-16 win at Ford Field.
Daniel completed 98 of 140 passes for 950 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in two sporadic seasons of playing time in Chicago.
