The Detroit Lions have signed former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins. The deal, confirmed by his agent, is for three years and $30 million.

LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 06: Jason McCourty #30 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first half at FedExField on October 6, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Collins was taken in the second round of the 2013 draft, became a full-time starter a year later and was second-team All-Pro in 2015. Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator back then.

Collins racked up 81 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions, three fumbles forced and seven passes defended. He even scored a touchdown.

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Andre Ellington #38 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football past outside linebacker Jamie Collins #91 of the New England Patriots during the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 23-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

How Collins fits into the picture at linebacker remains unclear. Starters Jarrad Davis, Devon Kennard and Christian Jones are all under contract for next season, along with second-round pick Jahlani Tavai. Wherever he ends up, Collins will add some much-needed versatility to the heart of a Lions defense that really struggled last season.

