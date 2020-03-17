The Detroit Lions have signed former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins. The deal, confirmed by his agent, is for three years and $30 million.
Collins was taken in the second round of the 2013 draft, became a full-time starter a year later and was second-team All-Pro in 2015. Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator back then.
Collins racked up 81 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions, three fumbles forced and seven passes defended. He even scored a touchdown.
How Collins fits into the picture at linebacker remains unclear. Starters Jarrad Davis, Devon Kennard and Christian Jones are all under contract for next season, along with second-round pick Jahlani Tavai. Wherever he ends up, Collins will add some much-needed versatility to the heart of a Lions defense that really struggled last season.
