The Detroit Lions started to reshape their defensive line in adding Nick Williams to a reported two-year deal worth $10 million.
Snacks Harrison was recently released, and A’Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels remain without deals for 2020.
Williams’ signing should only represent the start of work to the line. The seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013 has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins since coming into the league.
Williams is familiar with the NFC North after spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears. Williams was credited with 24 tackles, 26 run stops, 21 quarterback pressures and three hits last season.
The Lions have Flowers, Hand, Austin Bryant, Jonathan Wynn, Olive Sagapolu, Frank Herron, John Atkins, Josh Fatu, Kevin Strong and now reportedly Williams under contract.
Some of the top available defensive line options include D.J. Reader, Dontari Poe, Danny Shelton, Michael Pierce, Shelby Harris, Gerald McCoy and Ndamukong Suh.
