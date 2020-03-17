Detroit, MI (CBS Detroit) – While the business community is thriving in Detroit, so is the literary and arts community. The Detroit Writing Room offers a space for entrepreneurs and creatives to benefit from each other’s talents and develop relationships that further uplift the city during this renaissance.

“The Detroit Writing Room is a co-working space during the day, where anyone can come work and write,” explains CEO Stephanie Steinberg. “Then we have professional writing coaches, photography coaches and graphic design coaches that anyone can sign up with for one-on-one feedback.”

“I started thinking that what if there was a place people could come to that’s sort of a one-stop shop,” says Steinberg. “Where they could get help with their writing, their photography, and their design needs.”

“The owner Stephanie shared that with us,” says Fallon Rice Scott, Founder of F28 Agency, “and this was pretty much the perfect space to have that intimate kind of workshop event we wanted to have. It was beautiful, natural lighting, so it was the perfect space.”

“Detroit is a very entrepreneurial city right now,” says Steinberg, “so if you have an idea it’s a great place to try and start something.”

“In the evenings we have events like writing workshops, book talks, open mic nights, and a lot of different cultural events. This space is also available to rent for private events as well.”

“I’m really excited to talk about our non-profit arm, we are launching ‘Coaching Detroit Forward’, a 501(C)3 non-profit that will launch this summer and we’re going to be offering free camps for Detroit high school students.”

Says Author Danielle D. Hughes, “Stephanie has definitely created a space for writers and journalists in the City of Detroit to thrive.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.