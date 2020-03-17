The Detroit Lions have reportedly come to terms with OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
The deal is for five years and $50 million, according to multiple reports, although it can’t become official until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Vaitai, 26, played his college ball at Texas Christian before being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.
He has started just four games the last two years combined but has started in big games, including filling in for Peters during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017.
Vaitai may not have been good enough to be a full-time starter in Philadelphia, but the Lions have seen enough to make him the fifth highest-paid right tackle in the league.
