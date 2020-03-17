From the City of Rochester:March 14, 2020Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are unexpectedly staying inside. Below are some ideas to help keep everyone busy.

  1. Visit the Rochester Hills Public Library online. There are plenty of E-books and downloadables. https://rhpl.org/use-the-library/e-books-downloadables
  2. Visit the Rochester Hills Museum’s Online Collections Database. https://rochesterhills.pastperfectonline.com/
  3. Play board and/or card games.
  4. Virtual exhibits and tours:
  1. Get artsy! Color, have a paper airplane contests, paint or draw.
  2. Get active! Look up workout videos. Dance.
  3. Write letters to friends and family, maybe a grandparent.
  4. Catch up with family and friends. Use Skype, FaceTime, or make a simple phone call.
  5. Take an online course.
  6. Work on your portfolio or your resume.
  7. Teach your kids how to play checkers or chess, then have them play each other.
  8. Stage a scavenger hunt in your home by giving your kid(s) a list of objects to find. Incorporate numbers, shapes, and colors as clues.
  9. Cook, bake or make a meal together.
  10. Learn about a charity.
  11. Learn a new language.

