- Visit the Rochester Hills Public Library online. There are plenty of E-books and downloadables. https://rhpl.org/use-the-library/e-books-downloadables
- Visit the Rochester Hills Museum’s Online Collections Database. https://rochesterhills.pastperfectonline.com/
- Play board and/or card games.
- Virtual exhibits and tours:
- Natural History Museum Virtual Tours
- Women’s History Museum Online Exhibits
- National Museum of US Air Force Virtual Tour
- Free Films From DC Public Library
- https://artsandculture.google.com/partner?hl=en&tab=pop
- Get artsy! Color, have a paper airplane contests, paint or draw.
- Get active! Look up workout videos. Dance.
- Write letters to friends and family, maybe a grandparent.
- Catch up with family and friends. Use Skype, FaceTime, or make a simple phone call.
- Take an online course.
- Work on your portfolio or your resume.
- Teach your kids how to play checkers or chess, then have them play each other.
- Stage a scavenger hunt in your home by giving your kid(s) a list of objects to find. Incorporate numbers, shapes, and colors as clues.
- Cook, bake or make a meal together.
- Learn about a charity.
- Learn a new language.
