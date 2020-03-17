DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit announced Tuesday afternoon the Detroit Department of Transportation service would resume at 3 a.m. Wednesday with extra precautions to protect bus drivers.
The news comes after the city announced DDOT services were canceled Tuesday morning due to a shortage of city bus drivers who were concerned about the spread of coronavirus.
The city says bus rides will be free, there will be a full cleaning schedule implemented at each terminal and additional cleaning staff, the seat behind the driver will remain vacant, drivers will be provided with gloves and wipes and boarding and exiting will be at the back of buses.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.