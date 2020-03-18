Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Fairlane Town Center has been shut down Wednesday for a deep cleaning after health officials say a visitor tested positive for coronavirus.
Wayne County health officials said the person attended a movie at Fairlane AMC Theaters March 10 leaving the movie theater to become the first possible exposure site.
The center is expected to be reopen Thursday.
