MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The first death in Michigan from COVID-19 was reported Wednesday along with an additional 15 coronavirus cases. This brings the state’s total to 80.
The new cases include seven in Oakland County, five in Detroit; one additional in Wayne County and two in Macomb County.
The death was reported by Beaumont Health who says a man in his 50s died early Wednesday morning.
It happened at the Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus at 4 p.m. Wednesday according to a press release from her office.
