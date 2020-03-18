Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The United States and Canada are now closing their border in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister announced the closure early this morning.
Officials say it will close for all non-essential travel, but will not impact trade.
Essential travel includes supply chains, food, fuel, and medical supplies.
President Trump says he expects this closure to last for at least 30 days.
