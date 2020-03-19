DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect and vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s east side.
It happened March 17 at 1:33 a.m. when a 27-year-old man was walking in the street in the 18000 block of Dequindre.
Police say he was struck by an unknown suspect driving a 2011, or 2012 Ford Escape. After the incident, the suspect continued driving southbound on Dequindre.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle has heavy front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
