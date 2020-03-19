March 19, 2020
(CBS Detroit) – Amid the Coronavirus crisis, thousands of blood drives have been cancelled. Creating a vital shortage in the nation’s supply everywhere.
In a White house Press conference today, the White House urged Americans to step up and give blood. Citing blood donation centers have taken necessary steps to increase sanitization protocols, as well as monitoring donors and staff for Covid-19 symptoms.
In an article by U.S. News and World Reports, Chris Hrouda, President of Red Cross Blood Services said “We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,”.
U.S. News also reported from the Red Cross, “There is no evidence that the new Coronavirus is transmissible by blood transfusion. The article added that there are no reports of any respiratory virus, including the coronavirus, being transmitted from a transfusion.”
They also added that Red Cross only collects blood from people who are healthy and feeling well at the time of the donation and that most vital need is for people with type O blood and platelet donors.
If you would like to help out you can find a place to donate blood here.
