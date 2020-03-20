Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Five Detroit Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.
During the Friday press conference, Craig also said one civilian contract employee tested positive for coronavirus and more than 150 were being quarantined due to possible exposure. Most of the officers who were quarantined, Craig said had since retuned to work.
The police chief say he expects numbers to increase once more tests are conducted and the department’s services to the community would not be affected.
