Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Here are five things you should do to protect yourself and your family from the coronavirus.
- Keep your distance. Stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large gatherings.
- Avoid individuals who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, phones, keyboards, faucets, etc.
- Avoid unnecessary travel and shopping trips.
The city of Detroit provided more information to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Click the link below.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.