DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Here are five things you should do to protect yourself and your family from the coronavirus.

  1. Keep your distance. Stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large gatherings.
  2. Avoid individuals who are sick.
  3. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  4. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, phones, keyboards, faucets, etc.
  5. Avoid unnecessary travel and shopping trips.

The city of Detroit provided more information to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Click the link below.

