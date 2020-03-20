Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan has reported more positive coronavirus cases have spiked to a state total of 549.
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan has reported more positive coronavirus cases have spiked to a state total of 549.
The state’s totals are updated daily at 2 p.m. It was announced Friday afternoon along with three coronavirus related deaths announced.
- Wayne County, a man who was in his 50s died early Wednesday at a Beaumont Hospital.
- Wayne County, 81-year-old man died due to coronavirus at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
- Oakland County, woman in her 50s died and also had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath.This is a rapidly evolving situation.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.