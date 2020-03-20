Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit has rich and riveting history of how French settlers came to the city, to becoming a catalyst for the auto industry, to so much more.
These stories are fodder for two award winning authors and their new books: R.J. King, author of “Detroit: Engine of America,” and Paul Vachon, author of “Detroit: An Illustrated Timeline” who each sit down with CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to discuss their latest literary effort.
King, editor of DBusiness magazine, DBusiness Daily News, DBusiness Tech and Mobility News, and Detroit 500, talks with Cain how the city grew from a French fort on the Detroit River in 1701 to become the world’s first industrial powerhouse and the birthplace of the automotive industry in 1900.
He highlights Detroit’s role in other major milestones such as the establishment of Michigan as a state in 1837, and the expansion of industry fueled by the production of iron, steel, copper, and brass machinery, and the breakneck progression of farms, hearths, stoves, mills, foundries, steamships, railroads, and finally, the horseless carriage.
Then Vachon talks with Cain about his book which details end of Detroit Streetcar service, to the drama which led to the Detroit Red Wings winning the Stanley Cup in 1936 and becoming “Championship City,” to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s visit to Detroit in 1963 where he led the Walk to Freedom down Woodward Avenue and then delivered an early version of his iconic “I have a Dream” speech.
