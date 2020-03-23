



The Coronavirus is taking its toll on resources in Metro Detroit. As hospitals are bracing themselves for medical supplies that they think will be in dire need. Henry Ford Health System, Beaumont, and Michigan Medicine are now asking for donations of critical medical supplies… primarily personal protective equipment.

The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine is asking for the community to donate gear to protect its employees. In a release on their website, they say for now they have what they need. However, as the rate of Coronavirus cases increase, they want to be ready in the coming days and weeks to protect staff and patients at their academic medical center and various outpatient clinics across southeast Michigan.

Right now from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, Michigan Medicine will open a drive-thru site at it’s North Campus Research Center Complex at the corner of Huron Parkway and Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor. The former Pfizer complex they purchased a decade ago.

Vital Supplies Needed by Michigan Medicine

New or used

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

More specialized items:

PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kits

What not to bring

Please do not bring home-sewn masks, or 3-D printed ventilator parts. However, this may change and announcements will be made if necessary.

Other items such as food, blankets, medical equipment, and other supplies are not needed at this time. Announcements will be made if necessary.

If you want to donate to Michigan Medicine COVID-19 operations, you can do it here.

Beaumont Health Donations

As Beaumont continues to protect the community and its own employees from the Covid-19 pandemic they have been getting calls from people wanting to help.

In a press release on Beaumont’s website, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Margaret Cooney Casey said, “We have heard from people all over Michigan who want to donate medical supplies, equipment, and money to help with Beaumont’s efforts to protect our staff and care for our patients,”.

She also added, “We are so grateful for all the community members who are pitching in to help. And, we’re pleased that we can coordinate all the donations now at one location and disperse them to the areas of greatest need throughout Beaumont Health.”

A drive-up location has been placed at the Beaumont Service Center at 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield. People can drop their supplies off in bins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What Beaumont Health needs:



New or unused disposable face masks

N-95 masks or sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or anit-microbial

Specilized items, such as:

PAPR’s (Powered Air Purifying Respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal Testing swabs

Viral testing kits

What not to bring to Beaumont Health:

Home-sewn masks or ventilator parts

Medication, food, blankets, medical equipment, or other supplies

Receipts are available here. For bulk donations and pick-up, call: Scott Maglott – 248-551-9392 or Rick Porzadek 248-441-9391.

Donors who are not feeling well should wait until they are well before donating supplies or equipment.

If you wish to donate to Beaumont’s Covid-19 Fund, you can do so here.

Henry Ford Health System Donations

Henry Ford Health System has set aside two locations to drop off medical supplies.

Henry Ford’s Corporate Offices at One Place Drive, between Second & Third Streets., 3 1/2 blocks south of West Grand Blvd. in Detroit.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 205 N. east Avenue, Jackson, MI

Donations are being accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In a recent press release, Bob Riney, President of Health Care Operations and Chief Operating Officer said, “We are extremely grateful to our partners in the medical community and business community who are coming forward with their donations,”

He added, “The unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges unseen before in healthcare. As we prepare for an expected surge of patients, these donations, whether large or small, will help keep our patients and our team members safe.”

Henry Ford Health asked because of unique safety regulations. Donations are limited to new and unused medical supplies only.

New and unused supplies needed:

New or unused disposable face masks

N-95 masks or sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or anti-microbial

Hand sanitizer

Supplies not needed:

Homemade-sewn masks

3D printed ventilator parts

Medications, food, and blankets

Medical equipment

If you wish to give a donation to Henry Ford’s COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund, visit their webpage here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from Michigan Medicine, Beaumont.org, and Henry Ford Health System Contributed to this report.

