



— Approximately 50 workers at the Perdue Farms plant in Kathleen, Georgia, walked off the job Monday morning, saying they don’t feel safe working there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendaliyn Granville told CBS affiliate WMAZ some workers on the production line were in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19 and the company should do more to protect workers.

“We’re not getting nothing — no type of compensation, no nothing, not even no cleanliness, no extra pay — no nothing. We’re up here risking our life for chicken,” she said.

Perdue says it is doing “everything we can to take good care of our Associates while continuing to produce safe and reliable food.”

'This is not a playing matter': Perdue plant employees walk out over COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/DaRdLbNDYK — 13WMAZ News (@13wmaznews) March 24, 2020

“We’ve stepped up a number of our protocols to help ensure the health and wellness of our Associates,” the company said in a statement, including “increased cleaning protocols in all of our offices and facilities, not only for sanitation but also in common areas, cafeterias, and locker rooms.”

But Granville says when she comes in every morning, there is food on the floor from the night before and the bathrooms are still dirty.

“All we’re asking now is just to sanitize the building. Sanitize the building. Everybody that’s been exposed to it, they need to go home. These folks are still on the floor,” she said.

Houston County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene and the group dispersed. Granville said most of the workers went home.

“You want us to go back on the floor to work? No, first sanitize the line, something, because this is not a playing matter. This is not a game.”